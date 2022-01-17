Edge ISO Images¶

If you cannot boot or install Linux Mint because your hardware is too recent and is not properly detected look for an “Edge” ISO image.

In addition to its regular ISO images, Linux Mint sometimes provides an “edge” ISO image for its latest release. This image ships with newer components to be able to support the most modern hardware chipsets and devices.

Warning The Edge ISO image is not as stable as the other ISOs and may not support as many proprietary drivers. Only use it if you cannot boot or install with the other ISOs.